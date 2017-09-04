How Josh Rosen and UCLA delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever

PASADENA, Calif. – With the clock ticking under 50 seconds and UCLA out of time outs, Josh Rosen rushed to the line of scrimmage and took a quick snap. He took a sudden step back, raised his right elbow to spike the ball into the ground and jerked his body back upright. Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones, playing UCLA’s Jordan Lasley in man coverage on the boundary, momentarily froze on Rosen’s fake. “The DB realized at the last second,” Rosen said later with a smirk, “that the play was actually a play.”

The play that turned out to be a play provided the perfect coda for a game that that for three quarters didn’t appear to be much of a game. But Rosen freezing Jones turned out to be a frozen moment, the final touchdown of a furious sprint of five consecutive scoring drives that secured UCLA a 45-44 victory over Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl on Sunday night.

The Bruins overcame a 44-10 deficit late in the third quarter, scoring 35 points in less than 17 minutes. In the fourth quarter alone, Rosen threw for four touchdown passes and 292 yards on a night when he finished 35-of-59 for 491 yards. And for a final act that will be the next generation’s version of the Dan Marino spike, he froze a helpless freshman defensive back for a moment that will stand still in UCLA history. “I don’t know if anyone has ever seen anything like that,” UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said after the game.

Statistically, Guerrero was right. UCLA had only a .04 percent chance of winning late in the game, longer odds than the Patriots faced in winning the Super Bowl last season. UCLA overcoming a 34-point deficit marked the second biggest comeback in FBS history, behind Michigan State’s 35-point comeback win over Northwestern in 2006. But even the sheer numeric anomaly couldn’t match just how lopsided and mismatched the two teams felt for three quarters. Texas A&M overwhelmed UCLA in both trenches. Rosen spent the game on his back, Texas A&M rushed for 286 yards by halftime and writers across the press box – this one included – began writing ominous columns about UCLA possibly needing to eat Jim Mora’s buyout of nearly $12 million.

When UCLA scored with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, fans were streaming out of the Rose Bowl. But then a confluence of events happened – a tipped pass for a touchdown, horrific Texas A&M play calling, a blocked field goal and a missed interception – that conjured hope for the hopeless. Rosen is an economics major and views life through a prism of pure logic. And what unfolded wasn’t logical. “We were inch away from losing that game probably 10 times.”

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is the type of game that stays with you. Think about Boise winning on a Statue of Liberty, Syracuse outlasting Connecticut in six overtimes and Vince Young darting into the same end zone where the A&M defensive back froze. Rosen admitted he knows the moment that will stay with him. When he took a snap with about nine seconds left, he backpedaled a few steps and banged his knee down near midfield. Texas A&M didn’t bother taking a time out. Rosen saw the clock frozen at nine seconds and then watched it tick toward zero. “Wow,” Rosen said to himself, “we did it.”

How did they do it? That’s a question most of the people in attendance – those who didn’t bail to beat the traffic – are still asking themselves. The story of this game begins with Rosen, who completed just 16-of-33 passes for 199 yards in the first three quarters. “No one lost hope,” Rosen said. “But at a certain point, you’re not really looking at the scoreboard anymore.”

View photos UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen leaves the field after the Bruins defeated Texas A&M on Sunday. (AP) More

Rosen joked later that the start of the game wasn’t an ideal way to start off his relationship with new coordinator Jedd Fisch. But at halftime with the Bruins down 38-10, Fisch – a devotee of Bill Belichick – mentioned the Patriots trailing 28-3 in the Super Bowl at halftime. “Josh’s poise, man,” Fisch said. “You should have seen it. He said, ‘Let me throw it around and I won’t let you down.'”

Read More