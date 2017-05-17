Josh Harrison gave us either the best or worst slide of the season

Well, this wasn’t exactly Chris Coghlan’s leap over Yadier Molina, but it was something all right.

Josh Harrison of the Pittsburgh Pirates found himself trying to stretch a single into a double Tuesday night in his team’s loss to the Washington Nationals and in order to do that he needed to use an, umm, unorthodox slide. Or “slide” in this case. It’s hard to deem something that looks like this a slide:

See what happened was, Harrison came up from his slide early once the throw beat him to second base. He popped up and decided to leap to the base instead. He hung in the air, almost like a long jumper might, contorting his body a bit to touch second before Wilmer Difo applied the tag. It took a review, but Harrison was ruled safe at second.

So was it a good slide? I guess. Was it also bad? Technically, yes. But he was safe. Harrison turned an out into a runner at second. That’s good, even when it’s ugly.

Whatever you decide, we should all be able to agree this wasn’t a lesson in baseball fundamentals — from anybody.

