Josh Donaldson strikes again to earn Blue Jays split

Josh Donaldson provided the game-winning home run to the delight of fans who arrived at the ballpark early to pick up his bobblehead. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

With thousands of fans waiting outside for a bobblehead with his likeness, Josh Donaldson made an inauspicious entrance to the Blue Jays clubhouse on Sunday morning. The third baseman snagged the strap of his bag on the bannister of the stairs by accident, rocking back and stumbling down the steps – barely keeping his feet.

Having survived the incident, the Toronto Blue Jays star couldn’t do anything but smile and shake his head.

“Not a good start,” he commented to himself more than anyone else.

For most of Sunday afternoon, that looked like a telling ill-omen for the Blue Jays, until Donaldson took his fate into his own hands and provided the winning home run in a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

After working a 3-2 count against Yankees reliever Tyler Clippard in the eighth, the third baseman got a fastball at the top of the zone and slashed it just over the ‘375’ sign in right-centre field for the game’s deciding run.

For the majority of the day the Blue Jays had been behind, their troubles beginning with Yankees starter Luis Severino. When Severino is on, he looks utterly impossible to hit. The 23-year-old fills the zone with 98 mph fastballs, vicious sliders and just enough changeups to make your life miserable.

On Sunday afternoon, that’s precisely how he looked and initially it appeared that two runs of support authored by Matt Holliday – one on a double, another via an RBI groundout – would be more than enough. Until he ran into Justin Smoak that is.

After cutting down Blue Jay after Blue Jay through 5.2 scoreless, Severino allowed a single to Kendrys Morales and then hung a first-pitch slider to Smoak. The first-baseman did not miss it, taking it on a 429-foot journey to the bottom of the WestJet flight deck in centre. In a matter of seconds, Severino’s dominant day was effectively erased as the shot tied the game 2-2.

Marcus Stroman had a strong day himself, every bit deserving of a win if it weren’t for Severino’s efforts. The right-hander went six innings giving up just two runs with four strikeouts and just one walk. It was a thoroughly Stoman-esque day as he induced eight groundouts to just two flyouts and found success with his slider whenever he needed to miss bats.

He was relieved by Aaron Loup, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna, all of whom pitched scoreless innings to lock up the win, with Osuna picking up his 13th save.

The only bad news for Toronto came in the form of an injury to Devon Travis, who was lifted in the eighth after he took a Severino fastball to the hand in the previous inning.