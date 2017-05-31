Josh Donaldson hits a homer all the way to the moon

Before Tuesday night, Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson hadn’t homered since April 9. That’s what happens when you spend 39 games on the disabled list after playing just nine games to start the season.

So it’s safe to say Donaldson had some dinger fury to unleash in his fourth game back — and he did so against the Cincinnati Reds. Donaldson hit one to the fifth deck of the Rogers Centre, which is territory home runs rarely visit. It’s only Donaldson’s third homer of the year, but it’s a memorable one.

The homer was one of the three the Jays hit in the fourth inning, during their 6-4 win over the Reds. Per the Jays, Donaldson’s homer marked the 11th time a Jays player has hit one up there:

Donaldson's HR marked the 11th time a Jay has hit a HR into the 5th deck (9th different player) – last done by Encarnacion 4/21/15 vs. BAL — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) May 31, 2017





The most famous fifth-deck homer doesn’t belong to a Blue Jays player, though. At least not when he hit it. We’re talking about Jose Canseco, who hit one in the 1989 ALDS while playing for the Oakland Athletics, prior to his days with the Jays.

You’ll notice both homers have something in common: The camera operators had a hard time finding them, which is a sure sign of an epic homer.

