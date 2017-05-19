Josh Donaldson had some fun on Twitter during Blue Jays blowout

He might be known as the “Bringer of Rain” on Twitter, but Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson was bringing the heat during Toronto’s 9-0 blowout win over the Atlanta Braves.

Donaldson is currently rehabbing from a calf injury, so he wasn’t with the team as they prepared to take on the Braves after a contentious, drama-filled contest Wednesday night.

Tensions nearly boiled over a couple times during that game. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman broke his wrist after being hit by a pitch, Kevin Pillar shouted a homophobic slur at Jason Motte and Jose Bautista exchanged words with Kurt Suzuki following an eighth inning bat flip.

The Braves were still irked about those events the next day. Peter Gammons reported one member of the club predicted “we’ll have a fight” prior to Thursday’s game. Donaldson let everyone know he was well-aware of those quotes, retweeting Gammons’ post.

The rest of the Braves didn’t receive that message. Though the team got back at Toronto by plunking Jose Bautista early, the Blue Jays got the last laugh. They jumped all over starter Julio Teheran, scoring nine runs off him in just three innings of work. The final nail in the coffin was an opposite field home run by opposing pitcher Marcus Stroman.

At that point, Donaldson decided to share the following thoughts about the blowout:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) May 19, 2017

Predictably, some Braves fans didn’t take kindly to that. One fan in particular thought it would be a good decision to go after Donaldson for laughing at his team. That was a bad choice.

@BravesScorer You should be thankful. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) May 19, 2017

He’s not wrong.

Josh Donaldson may not have been with the Blue Jays, but he still celebrated Thursday’s win. (AP Photo) More

There were legitimate ways to respond to Donaldson’s initial tweet. Many fans pointed out that the Blue Jays are off to a terrible start, and currently sit in last place in the American League East. Donaldson did not respond to those tweets.

But if you’re going to call out a guy for being afraid to face your team, maybe don’t call out one of the best hitters in baseball. There’s no doubt a healthy Donaldson makes the Blue Jays a much more dangerous team. Had Donaldson been in the lineup, the Braves’ 9-0 loss could have been much, much worse.

