Is Jose Berrios ready to be the Minnesota Twins' ace?

Jose Berrios made the best start of his young career last week, striking out 11 while allowing just two hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings. He has made two outings this season and held his opponents, the Indians and Rockies, to two hits apiece in 15 1/3 total frames with 15 strikeouts against two walks. In other words, he has pitched like the future ace many expect him to be.

It wasn’t this easy for Berrios last year. I wrote about his 2016 struggles after his great start against the Rockies last week. We won’t go over that in detail again here. Instead, we’ll simply say that it was an unwelcome reception for Berrios in his first stint in the majors. Through two starts this season, though, it appears the growing pains were a blessing in disguise. Berrios learned how to deal with adversity and make adjustments in the majors. Those early struggles are helping him thrive this year.

Now that a few days have passed since Berrios dominated Rockies, we can examine how he did it. Berrios threw a career-high 106 pitches in the outing, 72 of which were strikes. He induced 20 whiffs, six ground balls and two popups. The Rockies hit four balls with an exit velocity greater than 90 mph, but only two went for hits, and those were both singles. Any way you look at the start, it was Berrios’s night to shine.

Berrios leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball and curveball, throwing 51 four-seamers and 37 curveballs with a smattering of two-seamers and changeups mixed in. His four-seamer sat at 93–95 mph all night and was the foundation for success. He opened with the pitch against 19 of the 27 batters he faced and recorded a first-pitch strike in 15 of those plate appearances.

Berrios’s ability to get ahead with the four-seamer wasn’t its only striking feature. It was also incredibly effective for a straight, albeit hard, fastball. Berrios got 12 whiffs with the four-seamer, which is Max Scherzer and Noah Syndergaard territory for a fastball. He wasn’t even all that fine with it, illustrated by the following zone profile, which comes courtesy of Statcast.

Berrios did a good job of elevating the pitch when he needed to, but nine center-cut four-seamers is typically a good way to get in trouble against an MLB lineup, especially one with as much pop as Colorado’s. More often than not, Berrios was just better than the Rockies hitters, beating them to the spot with his heater. Here’s an example against Carlos Gonzalez.

And here’s another against Ian Desmond.

The offering to Desmond was Berrios’s 91st pitch of the night, and it checked in at 94 mph. That he was still able to reach back for mid-90s in the seventh inning as he’s approached 100 pitches shows how effective he can remain deep in games. Blowing middle-middle fastballs past power hitters with regularity is yet another mark of a potential ace, and Berrios did that time and time again last week.

From there, he was able to take most hitters exactly where he wanted them, and that path, more often than not, included the curveball.

In a word, Berrios’s curve was electric last week. Rockies hitters were 0-for-4 against the pitch when putting it play, and whiffed at it seven times. The highest exit velocity off Berrios’s curve was 87.5 mph, but that resulted in nothing more than a lazy popout by Pat Valaika. Five of his 11 strikeouts came with the curve on strike three.

The best thing about Berrios’s curve is that it’s not just a chase pitch. Sure, it can be that, measuring up to any good curve in that department. Sorry, Ian Desmond, but we’re going to have to pick on you again.

That movement will produce a lot of whiffs for Berrios, but the best breaking balls are the ones that are equally effective in the zone as they are out of it. Berrios broke off one of his best curveballs of the night in a 1–2 count against Nolan Arenado. After a fastball-curveball-fastball sequencing, Arenado was completely fooled.

