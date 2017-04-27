Jordan Spieth teaming with Ryan Palmer in NOLA because of a bet between caddies

Some in golf were surprised to see Jordan Spieth team up with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer as a two-man duo in this week’s revamped Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

However, the pair came together last November — thanks to a bet involving their respective caddies.

Spieth was playing golf with Palmer and his caddie James Edmondson, as well pros Harrison Frazar and Beau Hossler at Trinity Forest in Dallas. Edmondson chose to lay down a curious wager to Spieth. Edmondson, who is a former college golfer and a four-time club champion at Colonial Country Club in nearby Ft. Worth, challenged Spieth to a match. If he beat Spieth, then the two-time major winner would have to team up with Palmer in the Zurich Classic in April.

Well, they’re playing together now, aren’t they?

“I wasn’t sure if I was personally going to play. If I did, it was going to be with Ryan,” Spieth said Wednesday. “We had talked about it, and then, yeah, it was a fun round. I think James ended up clipping me.”

Edmondson got into Spieth’s pocket that day as well.

Spieth said he loves the format and would actually like to see this kind of thing more often on the PGA Tour: a fun week without the worry of burning a start on the Official World Golf Ranking to show some personality and enjoy golf.

“I think this would be fun if we had a couple of these events a year,” Spieth said. “I think this field is much stronger than this tournament has had going back a ways. I think that’s known knowledge, and it’s one that guys have not only marked down on their calendar but have been as excited as any other event the rest of the year.”