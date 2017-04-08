Jordan Spieth re-creates Phil Mickelson's Masters miracle at 13, back in contention

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson’s second shot at 13 during the final round of the 2010 Masters is regarded as one of the greatest in tournament history. On Saturday, Jordan Spieth hit nearly the same shot during his rise up the leaderboard that has vaulted him all the way to second place.

This is the shot Mickelson hit at 13 seven years ago that essentially clinched him his third green jacket:

And this is the shot Spieth hit at 13 on Saturday, from 228-yards out:

As you can see, the two were very nearly in the same position:

Like Mickelson seven years ago, Spieth missed the putt for eagle but did tap in for birdie. Spieth started the day at even par, four strokes back of the lead. The birdie at 13 put him at 4-under for the day and in a tie for second, just two strokes back of Charley Hoffman.

A tap-in birdie at 15 made it 5-under, one back and a hell of a long way from where he sat on Thursday evening after an opening-round 75 left him 10 strokes behind Hoffman.

A bogey at 16 moved Spieth back to 4-under, where he finished. That left him two strokes behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose.

“After the first round, I couldn’t ask for much better than this,” Spieth said after his round. “No matter what happens at the end, we will have a chance to win.”

