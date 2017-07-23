Jordan Eberle’s wedding was Oilers young guns' joyous reunion

Ah, weddings. A time to celebrate the joining of a happy couple in matrimony. A time to reconnect with old friends. A time to sing loudly and terribly in celebration of an open bar.

The wedding of Jordan Eberle and Lauren Rodych appeared to have all of these elements, which might be bittersweet to see for Edmonton Oilers fans.

Eberle was traded to the New York Islanders in June after 507 games with the franchise. Among his wedding guests: Current Oilers like Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, as well as former Oiler and current New Jersey Devils star Taylor Hall.

They may not have won a Stanley Cup together. But damn if they can’t belt out “Wagon Wheel” at a wedding:





Well that was … vocal.

Besides tremendous singing, perhaps the highlight of the night for Taylor Hall?

Playing hockey with McDavid again.

If one considers McDavid snapping shots while Hall defended an invisible net with a guitar as “playing with Connor McDavid.”

Congrats to Jordan and Lauren on the great off-season content.

s/t Sportsnet

