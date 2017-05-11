Jordan Crawford is rolling with the Big Baller Brand

Jordan Crawford isn’t one of the people shaking his head at the high price of the ZO2s. On the contrary: he’s rolling with the Big Baller Brand.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard announced on Wednesday via Twitter that he shelled out $695 for a pair of projected lottery pick Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes.

First, Crawford — a shoot-first guard who bounced from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in his first four pro seasons before spending two seasons in China and going the D-League route to earn his way back into the NBA with the Pelicans this season — asked his Twitter followers for some assistance in finding the shoes:

Send me link to Lavar ball shoes? Need em — Jordan Crawford (@jcraw55) May 10, 2017





Then, he became a Big Baller.





ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that because Crawford had to order size 14 shoes, he had to pay an extra $200 on the already hefty $495 price tag.

Other players have said that they respect what the Ball family is trying to do, but haven’t mentioned actually purchasing the shoe, which reportedly moved fewer than 300 units on the day it was released. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green mentioned that he liked the idea on his UNINTERRUPTED podcast:

“I like the concept, but I think they’re going about the whole thing wrong,” Green said. “But, great idea, and I’m not saying it won’t be successful — I actually hope it does, I want everybody to be good. But $500 for a basketball shoe? Who we kidding?”

Clearly, Crawford is willing to pay the big bucks. Only time will tell if other players also want to be Big Ballers.