Jonevret: Orlando Pirates will be the underdogs against Wits and Sundowns

The Buccaneers revived their top eight hopes over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Chippa United

Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret says they can’t be sure of cementing a top eight berth ahead of their meetings with the PSL’s top two teams in Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns this week.

“You can’t be sure of anything. I was surprised to see Maritzburg United pull out a win against Cape Town City. It looks like it’s going to be a race between us and (Golden) Arrows (for a place in the top eight). We have to win a few more games, we know that. But I can’t start worrying about that now,” Jonevret told IOL.

“We are going into these two fixtures as underdogs. It’s going to be interesting to see how we cope with the challenge of having to face them in such a short space of time. It’s going to be interesting to watch,” he said.

“We play Arrows in our last league fixture, and perhaps that encounter will serve as a decider in terms of who will secure a top eight finish," he continued.

“But my focus is centred on us going out there and playing a good brand of football against Wits (Thursday). I can’t start thinking too much about our league table now,” Jonevret added.

“At training, I always say to them, ‘back t basics’ and immediately they know which areas they need to drop back and close. It’s a marathon, really, and we’ll continue to work on (the defensive play). Conceding has cost us a few points,” Jonevret concluded.