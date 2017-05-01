Jones: Penguins will keep edge over Capitals at center (Video)

Heading into Game 3 for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, the “NHL Live” crew had an interesting discussion on NBCSN.

Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Liam McHugh seemed to reach a consensus that, while the Penguins might be getting an advantage in net with Marc-Andre Fleury at the moment, the edge could easily swing to the Capitals with Braden Holtby going forward.

The most intriguing stuff came when McHugh asked if there was an edge that isn’t likely to change.

By Jones’ estimation, the Penguins’ superior group of centers (such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino) will be better than Washington’s strong mix down the middle (including Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller).

