Jones on hot seat as Vols prepare to visit No. 1 Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee coach Butch Jones says he isn't allowing questions about his precarious job status to distract him as he prepares for the toughest challenge of his five-year tenure.

The Volunteers (3-3, 0-3 SEC) haven't scored a touchdown in its last 10 quarters and have dropped three of their last four games. Now they must prepare for a Saturday game at No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0).

Tennessee's failures in SEC competition have turned up the pressure on Jones, who owns a 33-24 overall record but has lost seven of his last nine league games.

''I don't worry about any of that,'' Jones said. ''All my focus is on our players and our football program and getting them ready for the Alabama game.''

Alabama has beaten Tennessee 10 straight times and is a whopping 34-point favorite this time.

RJ Bell, the founder and CEO of Pregame.com, says Tennessee has never been that much of an underdog since at least 1980. Bell said Tennessee's most prohibitive underdog status during that stretch up until now came in 2011, when Alabama beat the Vols 37-6 as a 30-point favorite.

Jones calls Alabama ''probably the most complete football team I've seen in a number of years.''

''It's going to be a great challenge, but also a great opportunity,'' Jones said.

Tennessee's struggles are forcing new athletic director John Currie into a difficult decision.

Jones, who owns a 33-24 record in five years, is making $4.1 million annually with a contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2021. His buyout states that if he's fired without cause, Tennessee would owe him $2.5 million times the number of full contract years remaining in his contract.

Currie took over at Tennessee in April and said before the season that he thought Jones had done a ''marvelous job'' in his first four years on the job.