Jon Lester throws a “Maddux” against the Giants

For a while here, we’ve kept track of when a pitcher throws a “Maddux” — a complete game on fewer than 100 pitches. The stat was invented by friend of the blog Jason Lukehart.

Cubs starter Jon Lester accomplished the feat at home against the Giants on Tuesday night. He gave up one run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts, throwing 99 pitches in total, so he just barely avoided the triple-digit threshold. The Giants’ lone run came in the fifth on an RBI double by Brandon Crawford.

The Cubs provided Lester with four runs of support. Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward hit solo home runs and Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run shot.

After Tuesday’s start, Lester owns a 3.19 ERA with a 64/21 K/BB ratio in 62 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill