Jon Jones offers support for Ronda Rousey: 'Her story doesn't have to be over here'

Ronda Rousey’s future as a mixed martial artist is uncertain after losing her second consecutive fight, this time to Amanda Nunes, in a mere 48 seconds at UFC 207. Since the loss, the critics have come out in droves to bash the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. But if there’s anybody who can relate to a fall from grace and offer some words of encouragement, it’s Jon Jones.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is currently serving a one-year suspension for a failed drug test that caused him to be pulled from the main event at UFC 200 just days before his fight with Daniel Cormier. The criticism he received was harsh, yet he’s managed to stay positive in the midst of the turmoil. From one former champion to another, Jones advised Rousey to give it another shot.

“My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again,” Jones tweeted. “I think it’s important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try.”

Rousey’s loss was a devastating one for the former champion considering the great lengths that she went to in order to prepare for her return to the Octagon. She remained out of the spotlight for the past year – outside of a couple of interviews – and shut out the media during fight week. Even with so many questions surrounding her mental state, she entered the fight as a -140 favorite, according to Vegas Insider. It was all for naught as she suffered a loss worse than the second-round knockout to Holm in November of 2015.

Regardless of the loss, Jones believes that the 29-year-old is still among the best in the division.

“I also still believe she beats 90% of the division,” Jones tweeted. “Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made.”

Jones suggested that Rousey find an MMA gym to complement her training and that “being around other bad asses” could help her improve mentally and physically. Ultimately, it will be up to the former champ to decide how she’ll be remembered.

“What she does next will truly determine her legacy,” Jones said. “I really hope she chooses to be unbroken. Her story doesn’t have to be over here.”

These words of support come in opposition of what Rousey’s mother suggested. Dr. AnnMaria De Mars recently told TMZ Sports that she’d like to see her daughter retire. But Jones’ words of support aren’t coming unsolicited. When the former champ was going through a rough patch in 2015, Rousey reached out to him with words of support. He’s simply repaying the favor.

In his last tweet on the subject, Jones posted an old photo of himself and Rousey. Jones is giving a thumbs down while Rousey extends the middle finger with the caption: “To all the people who loves to kick a person when they’re down.”