Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match

Dustin Johnson looks at his line on the sixth green during semifinal play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Dustin Johnson finally held up his end of the bargain with an error-filled 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play. That set up a championship match against Jon Rahm of Spain.

Johnson went the distance Sunday for the first time all week against Tanihara. He had to make an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to avoid extra holes.

Rahm was in his toughest match of the week against Bill Haas. All square through 12 holes, Rahm went ahead for good with a birdie on the 13th, and he birdied his last two holes for a 3-and-2 victory.

Johnson is No. 1 in the world and needs a victory to become the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships.