Johnson: Auburn took its 'foot off the gas' vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Running back Kerryon Johnson was willing to give LSU only so much credit for shutting down him and the rest of Auburn's offense during a decisive second half.

''We just have to face facts,'' Johnson said. ''We had a lead and we took our foot off the gas.''

Auburn had climbed to 10th in The Associated Press College football poll following three straight victories by 21 or more points over Southeastern Conference opponents. It started to look like more of the same in Tiger Stadium on Saturday when Johnson powered through LSU's defensive line and into the end zone, giving Auburn a 17-0 first-quarter lead.

But after punting only once in the first half, Auburn couldn't even cross midfield in the second, punting five times and then failing to convert a pair of desperate fourth-down attempts en route to a surprising 27-23 loss to resurgent LSU. Auburn fell to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 out Sunday, while LSU moved back into the rankings at No. 24.

Johnson's production mirrored the fate of Auburn's offense. He rushed 21 times for 123 yards in the first half. In the second half, Johnson was held to just 33 yards on 10 carries, and Auburn netted only 64 yards total during the final two quarters.

''At halftime we felt good,'' Malzahn said. ''We were running the ball pretty effectively in the first half. We were trying to get to those third-down-and-shorts. We just couldn't (in the second half). ... We must do a better job.''

Auburn's offensive statistics were ugly in the second half.

Auburn converted only four of 14 third downs in the third and fourth quarters, but one was gifted to them when LSU's Arden Key was flagged for roughing the passer.

During the same period, quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed just two of 13 passes for six yards and was sacked twice - the final time by Key with 2 seconds left to effectively end the game.