Johns hired as Texas Tech OC after year at Western Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Kevin Johns has been hired as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach.

Before serving as Western Michigan's offensive coordinator last season, Johnson was in the Big Ten Conference for 13 seasons, at Northwestern from 2004-10 and Indiana from 2011-16.

Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Johns' hiring on Tuesday, calling him one of the top offensive minds in college football.

Johns replaces Eric Morris, who was left Texas Tech to become head coach at FCS school Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Western Michigan last season had a balanced offense that was 25th nationally in scoring at 34 points a game. The Broncos averaged 225 yards rushing per game last season.

Texas Tech averaged 475 total yards and 34 points a game last season while going 6-7.

