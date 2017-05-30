John Mara says Colin Kaepernick protest is most emotional issue he’s ever run into as NFL owner

New York Giants co-owner John Mara said that Colin Kaepernick’s protest during the national anthem created an emotional response from Giants fans unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” Mara said in an interview with The MMQB. “’If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into.”

Mara’s statements are part of a story published Thursday on the website. His comments made headlines after they were highlighted in another story on the site.

Mara also pointed out the Giants were never interested in signing Kaepernick, who has played in a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship Games.

Instead, the Giants signed Geno Smith (a quarterback whose record is 12-18 since entering the NFL), retained Josh Johnson (who has never won an NFL game), and drafted Davis Webb (who is at least three years away from playing).

Kaepernick sat during “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a preseason game last summer. The following week, he kneeled during the national anthem and continued to kneel throughout the season. He hasn’t signed with a team though he visited the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Mara’s words seem disingenuous. Team owners don’t make a habit of talking about players they are not interested in signing…unless they have an agenda. Mara is one of the more respected owners in the NFL. If he is going on the record about this, Kaepernick’s unemployment has more to do with off-the-field issues than the 1-10 record he had as the San Francisco 49ers starter last season.

Mara is front and center about this. He wasn’t so adamant when the subject of domestic violence came up. After all, he knew all about the allegations against former kicker Josh Brown and the team re-signed him anyway. In fact, Mara said he was “comfortable” with the facts of Brown’s case.

It’s amusing Mara never mentioned the hate mail he must have received after the Brown situation blew up in his face last October. Seven months later, he takes it upon himself to comment on a player the Giants were never interested in signing.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, a former teammate of Kaepernick’s, called Mara out.

It's amazing what folks consider going too far..you can do all kinds of crazy things and get a 2nd chance but you can't get over a protest? https://t.co/raCwpONRdq — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 29, 2017





My issue really isn't just the hate on Kap…it's what folks prioritize as wrong….hit a woman cool…sexual assault cool…kneel OH NO — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 29, 2017





John Mara certainly has the right to articulate his feelings as he sees fit. Of course, if it sounds like he’s hiding behind the fans, he should expect to get called on it…especially when it sounds like he’s engaging in selective activism.

