John Klingberg forced to miss World Championship tuneup after having teeth knocked out

Swedish defenceman John Klingberg was forced to sit out Sunday’s World Championship pre-tournament game after taking a stick to the face and losing several teeth, according to Mark Stepneski of NHL.com.

Klingberg was crosschecked in the mouth during the third period Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the Czech Republic in an IIHF World Championship tune-up game. Coincidentally, There was a camera crew already in the dressing room when Klingberg arrived following his injury and captured footage of the immediate aftermath, which can be viewed here.

After having half of a remaining tooth removed from his mouth by Czech dentist, and following consultation with doctors, the 24-year old is heading to Gothenburg to be examined further, but is expected to return to Cologne to represent Team Sweden at some point during the tournament.

Klingberg has spent his first three NHL seasons with Dallas, and has recorded 34 goals and 147 points in 221 games since being selected in the fifth round by the Stars in 2010.

