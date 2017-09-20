It's John Harbaugh's turn to represent America's First Family of football in UK

The two brothers met at midfield under falling Super Bowl confetti. One elated in victory, but miserable at the fate of the other. One miserable in defeat, yet elated at the fate of the other.

The spotlight of football’s biggest game, not to mention the lead up to it, managed to normalize the brother v. brother, John Harbaugh v. Jim Harbaugh coaching matchup of Super Bowl XLVII.

It’s almost unfathomable that it occurred.

One game, one trophy, two brothers, head-to-head. The odds are astronomical; the only other time in NFL history two brothers met as head coaches came during the 2011 regular season when John’s Baltimore Ravens played Jim’s San Francisco 49ers. This was for everything though, all or nothing.

Siblings occasionally compete for championships – Venus and Serena Williams, for example (Serena 17-11 overall, 7-2 in Grand Slam finals). It’s rare. And it never gets easier.

John’s Ravens won that day, 34-31, and at the peak moment of his professional life, the older brother hugged the younger brother at midfield and tried to express comfort.

“I told him I loved him,” John said.

It hasn’t gotten any more normal since.

*****

John Harbaugh brings America’s most famous football coaching family to London this weekend, his first trip to England as part of the NFL’s International Series (Jim’s 49ers beat Jacksonville 42-10 in Wembley in 2013). John’s Ravens are currently 2-0 heading into the game against Jacksonville, which will be streamed live globally on Yahoo Sports on Sunday (9:30 am ET)

Jim was fired by San Francisco after the 2014 season and is now coaching at the college level. His University of Michigan team is 3-0. His father, Jack, is 78, and is the patriarch of the coaching family, a winner of 116 college football games, including the 2002 Division I-AA national title at Western Kentucky.

The fact his two sons coach at different levels of the game these days is comforting. They can’t face each other on the field now, forcing their parents to live through the old adage that you’re only as happy as your most miserable child. This is the Harbaugh family, coaching in their blood.

“It’s football,” John said. “We grew up in it.”

While Jim and John played together at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School and Jim later starred at Michigan and then across 15 NFL seasons as a quarterback, teaching the game is the family business. Jack was known as a keen defensive coach, first at Michigan, then as the head coach at WKU. He taught his sons not just strategy, but leadership.

“There’s no greater coach than Jim Harbaugh,” John said during a joint interview session before the Super Bowl.

“Well, Jack Harbaugh,” Jim interjected. “He’s pretty darn good.”

“Well, that’s true,” John said.

It’s trickled all the way down. Jay Harbaugh, Jim’s son, spent three years working for John and the Ravens, only to join his dad at Michigan in 2015. Even the lone Harbaugh sister, Joani, got into the mix by marrying Tom Crean, the former basketball coach at Marquette and Indiana.

“We are fiercely loyal, there’s no doubt,” John Harbaugh said.

