John Clayton says goodbye to ESPN with a classic, hilarious tweet

Some of the most recognizable faces in ESPN’s NFL coverage have left the company over the past year.

Chris Berman stepped away from hosting ESPN’s most popular studio shows. His longtime partner on the groundbreaking “NFL PrimeTime” show, Tom Jackson, announced his retirement last August. In the widely publicized layoffs in late April, longtime reporter Ed Werder announced he was being let go.

Then on Wednesday, ESPN staple John Clayton confirmed he was part of the network’s layoffs as well.

Clayton handled it with class, saying his 23-year relationship with ESPN was the second-best of his life after his marriage to his wife Pat, then injected some humor. He referenced perhaps the best ESPN in-house commercial ever.

By the way I am keeping the ponytail — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017





For anyone who didn’t get the reference, enjoy …

Clayton has been one of the key parts of ESPN’s NFL coverage for decades, and he handled the end of his run at the network with the grace and professionalism he has brought to the job for a long time.

The media landscape is changing. This fall, ESPN’s NFL coverage will look a lot different.

