Joey Logano beats out Ryan Blaney for Phoenix pole

Joey Logano is in a prime position to go back-to-back at Phoenix.

Logano’s lap at the end of the third round of qualifying beat out quasi-teammate Ryan Blaney for the right to start first in Sunday’s race at Phoenix. The last time the Cup Series was at Phoenix — the penultimate race of the 2016 season — Logano took advantage of a late-race restart crash to win and seal an opportunity to race for the Cup Series championship at Homestead.

Blaney, who drives for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with Logano’s Team Penske, will start second. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start third in his best qualifying effort of the 2017 season.

Here’s what the starting lineup will look like for Sunday’s race.

1. Joey Logano

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

4. Kyle Larson

5. Jamie McMurray

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Erik Jones

9. Kyle Busch

10. Kasey Kahne

11. Kurt Busch

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Ty Dillon

16. Martin Truex Jr.

17. Austin Dillon

18. Paul Menard

19. Denny Hamlin

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Ryan Newman

23. Kevin Harvick

24. Trevor Bayne

25. Michael McDowell

26. Danica Patrick

27. Daniel Suarez

28. Aric Almirola

29. Landon Cassill

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Cole Whitt

33. Chris Buescher

34. David Ragan

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Gray Gaulding

37. Derrike Cope

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

39. Timmy Hill

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports.

