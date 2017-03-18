Joey Logano beats out Ryan Blaney for Phoenix pole

Joey Logano is in a prime position to go back-to-back at Phoenix.
Logano’s lap at the end of the third round of qualifying beat out quasi-teammate Ryan Blaney for the right to start first in Sunday’s race at Phoenix. The last time the Cup Series was at Phoenix — the penultimate race of the 2016 season — Logano took advantage of a late-race restart crash to win and seal an opportunity to race for the Cup Series championship at Homestead.
Blaney, who drives for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with Logano’s Team Penske, will start second. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start third in his best qualifying effort of the 2017 season.
Here’s what the starting lineup will look like for Sunday’s race.
1. Joey Logano
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
4. Kyle Larson
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Chase Elliott
8. Erik Jones
9. Kyle Busch
10. Kasey Kahne
11. Kurt Busch
12. Matt Kenseth
13. Clint Bowyer
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Ty Dillon
16. Martin Truex Jr.
17. Austin Dillon
18. Paul Menard
19. Denny Hamlin
20. AJ Allmendinger
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Ryan Newman
23. Kevin Harvick
24. Trevor Bayne
25. Michael McDowell
26. Danica Patrick
27. Daniel Suarez
28. Aric Almirola
29. Landon Cassill
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Corey LaJoie
32. Cole Whitt
33. Chris Buescher
34. David Ragan
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Gray Gaulding
37. Derrike Cope
38. Jeffrey Earnhardt
39. Timmy Hill
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!
793