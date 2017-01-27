Joel Embiid is one of the NBA's most valuable players, and its biggest All-Star snub

Joel Embiid’s on- and off-court campaign to become the first rookie to play in the NBA All-Star Game since Blake Griffin in 2011 was invigorating, endlessly entertaining and — for some of us, at least — convincing. As we learned Thursday, though, the gregarious Philadelphia 76ers freshman’s efforts were unsuccessful.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

A new voting system that took sole power for selecting starters out of the hands of fans (who cast more ballots for Embiid than any Eastern Conference frontcourt player not named LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo) by introducing ballots for NBA players (who had Embiid eighth) and media members (who slotted him fifth) cost the Cameroonian center a starting spot. And when the reserves selected by NBA coaches were announced Thursday night on TNT, Embiid’s name wasn’t among them. Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul George of the Indiana Pacers and Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks made up the coaches’ frontcourt selections, while four of the conference’s top-flight point guards — John Wall of the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets — rounded out the reserve corps.

Unsurprisingly, that result unsurprisingly angered many Philly fans and basketball Internet denizens who believed Embiid deserved a trip to New Orleans.

After missing more than two seasons with foot injuries, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft finally got healthy enough this summer to return to the court this fall, and he has been a one-man wrecking crew ever since. Through 30 games, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists in just 25.3 minutes per game. Extrapolate those numbers over 36 minutes of floor time, and you’re talking about a level of per-minute production only matched in years past by guys like Kareem, Shaq, Ewing, Yao, the Admiral and Anthony Davis. Focus on just the scoring and rebounding in players’ rookie seasons, and the list of comparables turns up just two players: Wilt Chamberlain and Walt Bellamy, both Hall of Famers, both of whom entered the league more than 55 years ago.

Through the first half of his first season, Embiid has looked every ounce a generational talent. He marries balletic footwork with brute force on the block, featuring an array of pivots, counters and spins that have evoked comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon, and that have tortured opponents into sending him to the free-throw line once every 3.2 minutes of floor time, a monster rate). He’s also got a deft enough touch from the perimeter — a 34.8 percent mark from 3-point range on 3.1 attempts per game — to force defenses to respect him 25 feet away from the rim, giving his Sixers teammates more space to operate in the half-court than they’ve seen in years.

The 7-foot-2, 275-pound Embiid pairs that offensive game with defensive skills that already have him profiling as arguably the most effective rim protector in the league this season. The Sixers have allowed a microscopic 98.5 points per 100 possessions when Embiid’s been on the floor — a mark that would make Philly the No. 1 defense in the league over the course of the full season — compared to 107.8 points-per-100, a bottom-10 defensive rating, when Embiid sits.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

In terms of on-court impact, Embiid hasn’t just been an All-Star-caliber performer; he’s been one of the most influential players in the sport, damn near an MVP candidate. He is also fun. Exceptionally fun. “Insist that the Sixers public address announcer call me ‘The Process’ before every game” fun. “Proclaim America to be tanking after the election of Donald Trump” fun, and “fake a Trump endorsement to get All-Star votes” fun. “Walk to the court like Triple H” fun.

Keeping someone this good and this fun out of the All-Star Game — a fan-focused midseason exhibition intended to reward the folks who stick with the NBA through the dog days of winter with a little bit of pomp, circumstance and goofiness — seems flat-out wrong. Right?

Evidently not to the NBA’s coaches, who seem to have decided that, as great an impact as Embiid has when he’s on the court, the sheer amount of time he’s not on the court was too big a hurdle to leap.