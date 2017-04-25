Joel Berry abruptly withdraws from the draft, returns to North Carolina

Only one day after North Carolina announced his intent to enter the NBA draft without hiring an agent, junior point guard Joel Berry apparently experienced a change of heart.

Berry revealed Tuesday that he is withdrawing from draft consideration and returning to the Tar Heels for his senior season.

“I know I can continue to improve my game and be better prepared for the NBA after another year playing against the best college competition in the country,” Berry said in a statement released by North Carolina. “There’s no reason to rush leaving school. I love being a Tar Heel and love playing for Carolina and Coach Williams.

“My family and I have enjoyed every part of playing at Carolina. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my first three seasons as a Tar Heel and am excited about our team next year, the chance to continue to improve in all areas of the game and the opportunity to complete my education and earn my degree.”

Berry’s return should help the reigning national champs stay in title contention next season. The standout point guard averaged 14.7 points per game last year and led North Carolina in assists, steals and 3-point percentage. He also earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Final Four after scoring 22 points against Gonzaga in the title game.

The abrupt timing of Berry’s decision was a surprise, but the outcome was not. Not only might Berry not have been selected had he stayed in the draft, North Carolina has historically held onto its stars a year longer than many other programs.

If guard Theo Pinson and/or forward Tony Bradley also opt to withdraw from the draft and return to North Carolina, the Tar Heels could again have a nice mix of talent and experience. North Carolina is welcoming a five-man recruiting class that includes five-star guard Jalek Felton. The Tar Heels are also a leading contender to land five-star forward Kevin Knox.

Having Berry pledge to return can only help the Tar Heels with Knox. It lets him know he’ll have experienced talent around him if he comes to Chapel Hill.

