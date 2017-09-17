Joe Thomas plays record 10,000th consecutive snap for Browns

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas notched a remarkable milestone on Sunday afternoon: 10,000 straight snaps in an NFL career.

Think about that for a second. Thomas hasn’t missed a snap in a game since he began playing for the Browns in 2007. He’s avoided injury and decline; he’s played on a decade’s worth of wretched teams, and he’s made the Pro Bowl 10 times. It’s an achievement unlike any other in NFL history.

Never missed a game.

Never missed a snap. Congratulations on this incredible achievement, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/GQ1ieKTzyl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2017





“I’m not sure what all the commotion is about,” Thomas said Thursday, embodying the just-a-lunchpail-totin’-dude ethic that this kind of streak demands. “I’m just a guy that shows up and does his job every day, hoping I can set a good example for my teammates.”

Thomas has played with a range of injuries, and during that time, the Browns have gone a woeful 48-113. He still hasn’t made the playoffs yet, which seems like a crime.

“I’ve never considered not being out there and not helping the team,” Thomas said earlier in the week. “Unless I absolutely can’t do it, I will be out there. That’s just the way I was raised, but it does get frustrating at times when a guy doesn’t play because he doesn’t feel good. To that, I say, ‘I hardly ever feel good and I’m out there.'”

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

How long does it take to amass 10,000 snaps in the NFL? Consider that when Thomas began playing for Cleveland in 2007:

• The NFL’s top players included Peyton Manning, LaDainian Tomlinson, Michael Vick, and Terrell Owens.

• Tim Tebow was playing his Heisman-winning season at Florida, and Jameis Winston was just entering eighth grade.

• The Browns started Derek Anderson at quarterback. Since then, they’ve started another 19 quarterbacks, including current QB DeShone Kizer, who was in sixth grade in 2007.

• LeBron James was only a few weeks removed from his first NBA Finals; he hadn’t yet left Cleveland, returned, or (possibly) left again, but not before congratulating Thomas.

• George W. Bush was president.

• The age of the movie superheroes hadn’t even begun, since the first “Iron Man” hadn’t been released yet.

• No one had any idea who Justin Bieber was.

Ah, simpler times. Congrats to Thomas on an amazing, and unlikely-to-be-duplicated, achievement.

Podcast: The worst team in the NFL is…



Subscribe to Grandstanding • iTunes • Stitcher • Soundcloud

Joe Thomas has played a long, long, long time for Cleveland. (AP) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Cowboys owner ‘impeding’ new contract for NFL commissioner

• Bucs, Jags, Dolphins sport ‘One Florida’ helmet decals

• Thanks to knee, Bradford is out against Steelers

• Portrait of a Fan: Ravens’ ‘Captain Dee-Fense’

