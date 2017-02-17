Joe Stevenson's second chance at life

LAS VEGAS – The indentation on the couch for Joseph Christopher Stevenson will serve as a reminder of a life and a person he’d rather forget.
This once mighty fighter who at one point reeled off 14 wins in 15 fights, won Season 2 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and earned a UFC championship bout, owns a couch with a permanent indentation courtesy of long hours sitting in the same spot, drinking.
This man who was good enough to out-grapple Nate Diaz, to cut open and stop Yves Edwards, to submit Spencer Fisher, was an alcoholic.
He was, he said, a third-generation alcoholic. His grandfather, Stevenson said, was a millionaire on three separate occasions. Each time, alcoholism cost his grandfather his fortune. His father was an alcoholic, as well, and Stevenson himself had begun to drink by the time he was 15.
He’d get home from practice and he’d get drunk. He was drunk when he did interviews. For a large chunk of his life, he was drunk pretty much all day, every day. Twice, he was stopped by police for erratic driving, including the day after he won Season 2 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
Both times, he passed the field sobriety test. Both times, he was taken in by the police for a blood test. Both times, he was double the legal limit.
He looks vastly different now than he did as the young phenom who won the reality show. Gone is the bleached blonde hair. In its place is a long, unkempt black beard.
The man known once as “Joe Daddy” still loves his four children, still brags on about them endlessly, but Joe Daddy is gone, a relic of a past he’d rather forget. Now, he’s simply Joseph Christopher Stevenson, a man trying to get by in the world and provide for his family.
He’s on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” known as “Redemption,” and few if any of the fighters in the sport have actually been redeemed quite the way Stevenson has.
For years, he lived a lie. He was able to appear normal even though he chuckles now at 34 and says he was anything but normal.
He’s leaning back in his chair, arms folded across his chest. “I was,” he said, “a functional alcoholic.”
Then, he leans forward, smiles wanly and says, “A very functional alcoholic. I was able to hide it from a lot of people, but I was killing myself.”
He was also suffering from depression. And though after his first appearance on TUF, more than a decade ago now, there was a lot of success in his life, the appearance of success was an illusion.
He was an alcoholic gripped by the throes of depression.
“You let that happen from not caring,” he said of his depression. “It seems easy when everything is going right and all seems good, but I knew something nobody else knew: I was still depressed. See, drinking makes you numb. I won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ not caring that I won ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Oh, it was great, because people would do stuff for you, but as they say, at that time, I was all out of [expletive]. And when you’re all out of [expletive], that’s when you’re dangerous.”
Fortunately for Stevenson, this isn’t a story with a sad ending.
He’s approaching five years of sobriety now. As he’s filming this season of “TUF,” there is alcohol in the house, but he’s been able to avoid it.
It hasn’t been easy, and it’s taken the kind of effort he’s needed to win fights, but he’s avoided the temptation to drink again.
“I’ve had nightmares in the house a couple of times, and stuff comes back to you,” he said. “You have this feeling of fear, and you ask yourself, ‘How do I deal with this? What do I do?’ ”
There is no manual on how to do it. Stevenson went to Alcoholics Anonymous and has a sponsor, but there is no blueprint for how to deal with a situation like he’s facing in the TUF house.
He’s had to fight a very private, difficult battle, but he’s happy to say he’s scored his share of wins.
“I stand up to it and I face it and what I do is I go read my Bible and write in my journal,” Stevenson said. “But yeah, it’s been very difficult a couple of times, trying to fight those feelings with logic rather than a bottle.”
He’s winning so far, though he knows it’s a lifelong battle. But he has much to live for and is excited for his future.
One of his old coaches, Greg Jackson, put him in touch with the producers of the DirecTV series, “Kingdom,” which is based around MMA. Stevenson was hired to be the fight choreographer. He’s appeared on camera as have two of his children, including his son Frankie, who he proudly notes was tested and shown to have a 131 IQ.
Stevenson is coaching fighters and eager to get back in the UFC. He’s 33-16 overall in MMA and hopes to reach 50 wins before he retires, a plateau few fighters have been able to reach.
He’s competing at welterweight on this season of TUF, the same as in Season 2, even though he says he could easily make featherweight.
He compared himself now, as a guy who without much effort could make 145, to the man he was in 2008 when he challenged B.J. Penn in Newcastle, England, at UFC 80 for the lightweight title, and he laughs.
“You know, for that fight, I tried to have the most professionalism possible,” he said. “I went to bed at 6 o’clock and would wake up at 2 a.m. to try to adjust to the jet lag. I did that for three months. I had no sex, no masturbation, but when I got there, though, it didn’t stop me from drinking. I was walking around Newcastle because I couldn’t sleep and a bartender saw me and said, ‘Ah, come in.’ I was drinking this thing called the gas chamber. They’d light it on fire, and I’d had six or seven of those. I was just wild and crazy.
“That was me then, though, not me now. I try not to look back, because I know God lets everything happen for a reason. My biggest thing is, ‘What can I do now?’ Instead of looking back and thinking what could have been, I ask, ‘What can I do now?’ I have a lot of knowledge and I’m a different person and the path of my life has changed. I didn’t like the person I was back in the day, and I lied to myself and I lied to and disappointed a lot of people.”
At this point, Stevenson leans back with his arms behind his head. He seems to be, for a moment, thinking of a time gone by, and all that he’d endured.
“I’ve learned a lot and I’m sorry for having disappointed so many people who were close to me and who cared about me,” he said. “I got lucky, though. I’m getting a second chance at this.”
And he is. He’s getting a second chance at the UFC, by virtue of being on “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.”
More importantly, he’s getting a second chance at life.
