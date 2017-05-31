Joe Nathan released by the Nationals

The Washington Nationals have released reliever Joe Nathan.

Nathan had allowed 13 runs — 11 earned — in 16 innings of relief this season for the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. Nathan, 42, requested his release yesterday and it was granted, and he’s already back home with his family. It’s unknown if Nathan will try to latch on with another organization, but if he does he’ll have to settle for another minor league deal.

I suspect it’s the end of the line for him, though. Nathan logged only 6.2 major league innings over the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Weirder things have happened, but at his age, and with his lack of recent significant success, it’s hard to see who would give him a chance to make their major league roster.

Follow @craigcalcaterra