Joe Flacco ties an NFL record but it's for interceptions

In case you weren’t sure where the consensus in the “Is Joe Flacco Elite?” argument is currently, here’s a nice little piece of trivia to help you out.

With his second quarter turnover against the Cleveland Browns, Flacco has now committed an interception in eight straight games dating back to last season. That ties the record by active quarterbacks currently held by Philip Rivers. It also gives the Baltimore Ravens‘ quarterback 118 interceptions for his career — the ninth most by active quarterbacks and the most by active quarterbacks who debuted in 2008 or later.

Cleveland’s forced turnover didn’t come back to haunt Baltimore this time around. The Browns gained just 22 yards before punting, and the Ravens turned the ensuing drive into their second touchdown of the day.

During Flacco’s current interception streak Baltimore has gone 4-3 . So it’s not as if the turnovers have been truly detrimental. But the losses have come to the Patriots, Steelers and Bengals. That’s just barely forgivable for Baltimore fans.

Whether or not the Ravens can defeat the Browns at home Sunday, however, might put this streak in a different light.

If nothing else Flacco keeps giving himself plenty to go over when reviewing film.

