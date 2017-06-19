Joe Buck calls Brooks Koepka's girlfriend the wrong name in awkward U.S. Open moment

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka celebrate Brooks’ U.S. Open victory. (Getty Images)

Somewhere there’s a Fox Sports researcher who wants to get away.

In an awkward but funny moment, Joe Buck saw a woman kiss Brooks Koepka after he won the 2017 U.S. Open in record-tying fashion. The Fox Sports announcer identified the woman as Becky Edwards, a pro soccer player who used to be in a relationship with Koepka after both attended Florida State.

The only problem? That wasn’t Becky, but rather Koepka’s new girlfriend: Jena Sims, a fledgling actress (you’ll see her in Sharknado 5 this year) and former MIss Teen USA. Buck was quickly corrected on his mistake, but not before making sure Koepka reaches for the remote wheneve he and Jena watch a replay of the biggest moment of his golfing career.

File this one under #pgatourproblems.


Gotta say: The last person we ever expected to hear a “well, actually” from was Brad Faxon.

Now in their third year of broadcasting the U.S. Open, Buck and the Fox Sports crew actually had a pretty good tournament, worlds better than their debut at Chambers Bay in 2015.

But the simple slipup left Twitter tittering as the broadcast came to a close.





As Buck quickly found out, the world of golfer WAGs (wives and girlfriends) can be an ever-changing and confusing place. Here’s betting he’s working off an updated flowchart at Shinnecock Hills next June.