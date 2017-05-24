Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig had a brutal collision in right center field

The score was tied in the top of the 10th inning in last night’s game between the Dodgers and the Cardinals. Yadier Molina was up to bat, facing Kenley Jansen and drove one to deep right center field.

Yasiel Puig was in full run for the ball as center fielder Joc Pederson ranged hard for it himself. Puig caught the ball, but not before slamming into Pederson. Both men went down, but Pederson went down harder, taking an elbow to the face from Puig before crashing head-first into the outfield wall.

Watch:

Pederson came out of the game, apparently bleeding from his head. There will be an update on his condition today.

UPDATE: Oops, there was an update last night:

All of that and only neck strain. Limited movement of neck. But Roberts said doesn't expect DL, thinks Joc passed concussion protocol — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 24, 2017





Follow @craigcalcaterra