JingDong announce their LPL and LSPL rosters: DaDa7 to coach LSPL team

Shortly after announcing their acquisition of QG Reapers and Now Or Never, JingDong Gaming have revealed their full LPL and LSPL lineups. Most notably, they’ve added ex-I May player Kang “BaeMe” Yanghyun as mid laner and former Oh My God support Fang “DaDa7” Hongri as coach of their LSPL team.

JingDong’s major acquisition of QG and NON marks the entry of China’s second-largest e-commerce site into the LPL. The team only made small changes to QG Reapers, a team that placed Top 3 in Group B and qualified for playoffs.

Rookie AD carry Xu “Xiaoali” Qiubin has joined the team, replacing departing AD carry Wang “Alone” Zijun. Support Zuo “LvMao” Minghao will be promoted from the LSPL team to the LPL team.

JD made more changes to their LSPL team, Joy Dream, than their LPL team. Top laner Qin “Hashiqi” Chuan and mid laner BaeMe have transferred to Joy Dream from recently relegated LSPL team, IN Gaming. Rookie AD carry, Tang “Quiet” Yong, will join the team to play alongside previous QG Reapers support, Shi “Deceit” Linjiang.

Joy Dream will be coached by DaDa7, previously a support player for Oh My God. DaDa7 joined OMG for their 2014 World Championship run, but after a poor performance in the Group Stage, was replaced by current JingDong Gaming support, Hu “Cloud” Zhenwei.

You can follow Kelsey Moser on Twitter @karonmoser.