Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account bids farewell to Boston; reps claim he was hacked

The ongoing Jimmy Garoppolo saga took an interesting turn at around 5 a.m. Eastern time Friday morning, when a post briefly appeared on Garoppolo’s official Instagram account:

“So grateful for my time in New England,” the post read. “Peace out Boston.” That sure sounds like the typical athlete farewell, doesn’t it? Given the fact that Garoppolo, the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots, is somehow the most coveted player this entire offseason even though he’s not a free agent, the farewell, potentially because of a trade, was all too believable. [UPDATE: The post has been removed.]

Garoppolo’s camp was quick to dismiss the post as a hack:

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017





ALERT: @AdamSchefter has confirmed on @KirkAndCallahan that Jimmy Garoppolo's post this morning was a hack. No details on who posted it. pic.twitter.com/t4IzefZMo8 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 10, 2017





Even so, the post was still up as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern. The conspiracy theorist would say that a hacked post probably should have been pulled down by that point, but the realist would say that Garoppolo was still asleep. [UPDATE: Again, the post has been removed.]

The conventional speculation (is there such a thing?) surrounding Garoppolo is that Cleveland will try to flip the draft picks it gained in the blockbuster Brock Osweiler trade with Houston into a package that would entice New England to part with Garoppolo. The idea of Bill Belichick winning a Super Bowl and snaring a No. 1 overall draft pick was just enticing/horrifying enough to pique the interest of the NFL world, and this Instagram post/hack fits right in that mold. [UPDATE: Like we’ve said before, the post has been removed.]

Sit tight, we’ll see who’s right. [UPDATE: …come on, you don’t need us to tell you a fourth time, right?]

