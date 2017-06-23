Jimmy Butler says a bittersweet goodbye to Chicago and the Bulls

After six seasons in the Windy City, Jimmy Butler’s no longer a member of the Chicago Bulls. The 27-year-old guard finally found himself on the move on Thursday, following years of trade rumors that had amounted to naught, as he was packaged with the No. 16 pick in Thursday’s 2017 NBA draft (later used on Creighton center Justin Patton) and shipped off to the Minnesota in exchange for shooting guard Zach LaVine, point guard Kris Dunn (Minnesota’s first-round pick in the 2016 draft) and this year’s No. 7 overall selection (later used on Arizona 7-footer Lauri Markkanen).

Butler started his time in Chicago as a late first-rounder out of Marquette fighting for playing time on a 50-win title contender under hard-charging head coach Tom Thibodeau. He ended it as a three-time All-Star and All-NBA Third-Teamer who needed to do damn near everything to drag a Fred Hoiberg-led club to a .500 record and a first-round exit. A lot went down for Butler over that half-dozen years, personally and professionally; as such, as you might imagine, he expressed some mixed emotions over his exit to rejoin his old head coach in the Twin Cities.

To Bulls fandom and the people in the organization at large, Butler expressed his appreciation in a Friday afternoon Instagram post:





The lengthy caption reads:

Chicago,

What can I say?! I truly struggle with the words because you’ve been so much more than just my home for the last 6 years, you’ve been my life! You’ve embraced me like a son and pushed me to get better every day, every season.

I can honestly say that I have always been incredibly motivated to succeed; it’s just the way I’m built. But I know I owe so much to the person I am now, and to the player that I’ve become, to you.

You always pushed me to never give anything less than my absolute best night in, night out. That’s what you expected. That’s what you deserved. And, I hope you know that’s what I dedicated my life to every time I walked into the facility or stepped on the floor of the United Center.

Thank you to the entire Bulls organization and Reinsdorf Family for taking a chance on me in 2011 and for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love for such a great franchise. I’ll never forget the feeling I had when I was drafted and when I played my first minutes. It’s an experience that I wouldn’t have wanted with any other team and I’m so thankful to you for giving me that opportunity.

Chicago, I love you. Thanks for embracing a kid from Tomball like one of your own. On to a new home and a new organization. Thankfully, with some familiar faces! PS… AND PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT! THANK YOU TO EVERYBODY BEHIND THE ORGANIZATION THAT DO NOT GET THE SHINE THAT THEY DESERVE!! YALL ARE THE REAL ALL-STARS!! – Jimmy G. Buckets (@staceyking21)

It’s a fitting tribute to all those who supported Butler’s journey from out-of-the-rotation swingman to the ranks of the league’s best, most effective and most efficient two-way players, a legitimate superstar whose addition turned the Wolves into the toasts of draft night. But then, there’s the other side of the coin: the contentious relationship between Butler and a team led by the front office of vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman.

The duo gave Butler a five-year, $95 million maximum-salaried contract extension when he became eligible for one two summers back, but never seemed fully comfortable with the idea of Butler being Chicago’s unquestioned leading man, forever dangling his name in trade talks until, finally, they found the deal they wanted. (Which, given the return they got, seems kind of insane.)

Butler noted as much in a pair of phone interviews with Bulls beat writers on Friday. First, from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“Me disappointed? Never. Nothing ever shocks me. I knew it was going to happen. I’m not going to sit here and say that I didn’t,” Butler said by phone from Paris, where he is vacationing.

“They chose the route that they chose. I’m not mad at that. I can’t say that it caught me off guard. I just feel like I didn’t know when it was going to happen. They weren’t convinced I wasn’t good enough — whatever you want to call it, I don’t know. But it’s OK. I’ve already moved past it. I’m going about it the same way I always go about it — working to be better. And I will do that in a Timberwolves uniform.” […]

