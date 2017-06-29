Jimmy Butler gives out cell phone number at Timberwolves introductory news conference

Jimmy Butler won’t be afraid of the critics this season. Have a problem with him or his team? Take it up with the newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Give him a quick call and discuss it yourself.

Yes, you read that right. The three-time All Star gave away his phone number at his introductory news conference in Minnesota.

His number? 773-899-6071.

Butler’s voicemail greeting even encourages those with “any beef” to “definitely leave a message.” (Butler’s inbox is currently full.)

this is the voicemail you get when you call the number jimmy butler gave out at his press conference pic.twitter.com/2pXIBQbRfS — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 29, 2017





Butler landed in Minnesota via a draft-night trade with the Chicago Bulls. The trade sent Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the seventh overall pick (Lauri Markkanen) to the Windy City in exchange for Butler and the 16th pick (Justin Patton). Butler’s relationship with the Bulls and its much-maligned front office had clearly soured. Now he’s reunited with former coach Tom Thibodeau and, apparently, all ears for your hate, your criticism and your comments.

There are high expectations for the Wolves with Butler in tow. The team has an exciting young core with 21-year-old big man Karl Anthony-Towns and 22-year-old high flyer Andrew Wiggins. Butler, 27, is just entering his prime after setting career highs in points, rebounds and assists last season. A versatile scorer and excellent defender, Butler gives Minnesota the “Big Three” that every team trying to contend for championships seems to be chasing.

And, well, if the Timberwolves aren’t reaching the heights expected of them, you know who to talk to.

UPDATE: Per his Instagram, Butler is serious about this (at least so far):



