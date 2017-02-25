Jimmie Johnson: Winning an eighth title would 'end arguments'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson is facing an opportunity only two other men ever have. Neither accomplished it.

By capturing his seventh NASCAR Cup championship last season, Johnson is now tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

At 41 years old, at the peak of his abilities, surrounded by an elite team and technology, the opportunity for eight is laying out there for Johnson, probably with four or five or even more bites at the apple. That starts here Sunday with the Daytona 500.

What would eight mean to Johnson?

“It ends arguments,” Johnson told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t know if I want them to end though. I am just so stoked to be in the conversations.”

Would eight end the arguments? For some, yes, Johnson would own the most titles of all-time and done so via every Chase system invented. For others, Petty and certainly Earnhardt could never be topped. Championships won may not be the only data point. It sure would be a nice card to be able to play, though.

“Dale Earnhardt will always be ‘The Intimidator’ and Richard Petty will always be ‘The King,’ but Jimmie Johnson has a shot, through different types of situations and formats, to be in a position all his own,” team owner Rick Hendrick said.

The man who has the opportunity to move into a position all his own is sitting in a small conference room here this week, looking as carefree as possible. If this is weighing him down, he’s pretty good at not showing it.

Jimmie Johnson celebrates winning his seventh Cup championship. (AP) More

Johnson is a Californian, polite and respectful and professional. He is also known for being fiercely competitive and incredibly intense; it’s how he won and won and won.

This is a different Johnson, though, than the one who has reeled off five consecutive titles from 2006-10. It’s more than just age and experience, although that’s part of it. It’s more than just family, although his mind rarely wanders far from his wife and two daughters, aged six and three. It’s more than just contentment at the accomplishment, although he’s getting better at recognizing and appreciating it.

It’s all of the above. If you thought the chance to forever own history and win eight championships was somehow grinding on Johnson, think again. If anything, he’s calmer now than ever.

“Eight would end a lot of conversations, but I am so full and satisfied and content where I am at, it makes me smile just thinking about eight,” Johnsons said. “And I honestly believe I have a great opportunity to do it. My retirement is nowhere close by. I am as mentally as strong and sharp as I’ve ever been. It’s the same physically. The team, the sponsors, everything is in place.

“I guess what I am getting at is, I want to have fun,” Johnson said. “I want to be aware of the end of my career and where I am at and influencing others and helping others in our organization and interacting with the fans.”

This isn’t lip service for Johnson. It’s real. By winning so much, he somehow realized how precious winning one of them really is.

“I don’t want to be so focused and wrapped up in ‘I have to win eight’ and miss this,” Johnson said. “Those early championships, I was so focused that I missed the journey. The 2006 Chase [his first title] had so many ups and downs, so when we won there was a huge sense of relief. But right away it was, ‘Can you go back-to-back?’ Then it’s, ‘Cale [Yarborough] went three in a row.’ Then, ‘Can you stand on your own at four?’ Then five. The pressure kept building and building.

“Through those, they were all different how they unfolded, like in 2010, Denny [Hamlin] came [into the season finale] ahead so it was the first time we had to outrun someone to win. Rather than holding on, it was offensive. All of a sudden this stuff went by and I don’t want that.”

