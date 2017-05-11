Jim Kelly says nephew Chad Kelly has 'finally got it'

Hall of Fame quarterback and Bills legend Jim Kelly told ESPN that his nephew, Broncos rookie quarterback Chad Kelly, has "finally got it."

Chad Kelly followed a bumpy road to the NFL which included his dismissal from Clemson and a 2014 arrest for an alleged altercation with bouncers at a Buffalo bar. Denver selected him with the final pick in this year's draft.

"The bottom line is, you gotta go there and get healthy, learn the system and be humble. And I think he's finally got it," Jim Kelly said, according to ESPN. "He understands that."

Broncos general manager John Elway sought Jim Kelly's advice before drafting the quarterback.

Chad Kelly finished his college career at Ole Miss, where he started for two seasons.

He passed for 19 touchdown passes and 2,758 yards on a five-win Ole Miss team in 2016.