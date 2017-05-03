Jim Harbaugh responds to Florida State assistant's Orange Bowl jab

You knew Jim Harbaugh wasn’t going to let this one slide.

As the NFL draft was winding down on Saturday, Florida State tight ends coach Tim Brewster fired off a shot at Michigan, which had the most draft selections of any program. Brewster noted that despite the NFL talent on Michigan’s roster, the Wolverines could not beat the Seminoles in last season’s action-packed Orange Bowl.

Most draft picks doesn't correlate to winning….Just ask Michigan! #OrangeBowlChampions! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) April 29, 2017





Harbaugh, now back in Ann Arbor after taking his team to Italy, finally responded on Wednesday and did so directly to Brewster.

@UMichFootball – We LOVE having our players picked, and our players love BEING picked. ???? https://t.co/5c7L0pgjnB — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 3, 2017





Harbaugh didn’t bring the heat like he has in the past — like with the satellite camps controversy or to “Pete” Finebaum — but we respect that Harbz won’t back down.

Michigan had 11 players drafted over the weekend, including two in the first round: Jabrill Peppers and Taco Charlton. By comparison, Florida State had four.

What is more important to recruits: bowl wins or the NFL? Surely Harbaugh would have loved to win the Orange Bowl, but developing players for the next level is a major selling point on the recruiting trail. We’re guessing Brewster’s digs — both of them (see below) — didn’t hurt Harbaugh’s feelings too badly.

Just another look at our Orange Bowl Championship rings! Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/WArMtaqJhg — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) May 3, 2017





