Jim Harbaugh helped deliver baby calf during farm visit (Photos)

Jim Harbaugh’s twitter account is the gift that keeps on giving. (Getty)

Jim Harbaugh is a big milk guy.

The Michigan coach, who is known to have a big glass of milk with his steak dinner, filmed a series of commercials for Fairlife milk last year. Harbaugh linked back up with the folks at Fairlife for a tour of Fair Oaks Farms, so he had to go check out some cows.

[More college football from Yahoo Sports: Big Ten spring practice summaries]

Harbaugh even got a little bit of work in during the tour by helping deliver a baby calf. Yes, really.

Thanks to Mike & Sue of @fairlife milk for the @fairoaksfarms tour. Great day, what a mission they are on! PLUS helped deliver a baby calf! pic.twitter.com/8sSZYPaY4o — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 22, 2017





While we love Harbaugh’s enthusiasm, it looks like the cow would have preferred to leave the birth to a professional.

View photos

You poor thing.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Oh, and if you doubted Harbaugh’s milk fandom for a second, well, watch these:

For more Michigan news, visit TheWolverine.com.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper