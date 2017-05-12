Jeurys Familia undergoes surgery

Mets’ closer Jeurys Familia underwent surgery on Friday, per a team announcement. Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11, but no details pertaining to the specifics of the procedure or the right-hander’s estimated return date have been revealed yet. An arterial clot was discovered in his right shoulder on Thursday, though general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that Familia had been experiencing symptoms prior to Wednesday’s outing against the Giants.

Whether or not Familia will return before the end of the season is pure speculation at this point, but similar injuries have typically taken several months of rehab. Newsday’s Marc Carig spoke to former Mets’ right-hander Dillon Gee, who was also diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder back in 2012. “This stuff can get pretty serious,” Gee told Carig. “But if you want to play again, you have to address the cause.”

Familia pitched through just 9 1/3 innings this season, delivering a 3.86 ERA, three saves, a 7.7 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 in 11 appearances. He racked up an impressive 77 2/3 innings during his 2016 run, nearly tying his 78-inning career-high mark, but looks unlikely to match that total again this season after serving a 15-game suspension for domestic violence charges and rehabbing an injured arm.

Without their closer, the Mets are expected to revert to a seven-man bullpen, though it doesn’t sound like another acquisition is entirely out of the question. If anyone is poised to add depth this early in the season, it’s the Mets. They’ve lost nine players to the disabled list since the start of the year, including Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Travis d'Arnaud and Steven Matz, among several others.

Follow @wcoastfangirl