Jeurys Familia sidelined with shoulder clot as Mets injury woes continues

The New York Mets, seemingly out to prove Murphy’s Law, have lost closer Jeurys Familia because of a clot in his pitching shoulder as their injuries continue to pile up.

The Mets announced the injury on Thursday, saying Familia had been diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Now he’ll see a specialist in St. Louis, which could lead to surgery. No timetable was given for Familia’s return. That would likely depend on whether he needs surgery.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Familia will visit Dr. Robert Thompson, according to the Mets. Thompson also performed surgery to correct Matt Harvey’s thoracic outlet syndrome. Familia has a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 11 appearances this season. He was suspended the first 15 games of the season after a domestic-violence incident in the offseason.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia after blowing Wednesday's game. (AP) More

The injury news comes on the heels of Familia giving up three earned runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday, as the San Francisco Giants staged a 6-5 comeback victory against the Mets. After the game, Mets manager Terry Collins said Familia was “fine” — which are like famous last words in Queens these days.

The Mets — considered World Series contenders at the start of the season — are going through a rough few weeks of injuries and personnel issues. Everybody knows about the Matt Harvey drama, which was ugly in a tabloid way, but luckily isn’t actually injury related. Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes are both sidelined with injuries. Cespedes is still a few weeks from returning from a hamstring strain and Syndergaard’s lat injury is expected to keep him out three months.

Every cornerstone for the Mets has been cracked, from Cespedes, to Syndergaard and now Familia. More adversity. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) May 11, 2017





Despite it all, the Mets have actually won eight of their last 12 games. They’re 16-17 at the moment, 5.5 games back in the NL East. Still, keeping any sort of pace with the division-leading Washington Nationals without their ace pitcher, closer and best hitter? That won’t be easy.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz