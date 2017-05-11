Jeurys Familia has a blood clot in his shoulder, may need surgery

The Mets have already lost Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes to injury. Add one more key component to the pile: closer Jeurys Familia

The Mets just announced that Familia was examined today by doctors at the Hospital for Special Surgery and diagnosed with an arterial clot is his right shoulder. He’ll fly to St. Louis to undergo further tests and may have to undergo surgery. There is no comment as to the timeline for his absence, either with or without surgery.

This is terrible news for the Mets, obviously. Despite yesterday’s blown save, Familia has been among baseball’s top relievers over the past three years. This year he got off to a late start due to a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy, having pitched in only 11 games. Addison Reed, who filled in for Familia as Mets closer during his suspension, will likely move back into the ninth inning role.

