Jets turn to journeyman quarterback Josh McCown as their starter

Fantasy owners, take zero note: The New York Jets named Josh McCown their starting quarterback.

The Jets had to pick someone to start at quarterback, and it was clear after two preseason starts that it couldn’t be Christian Hackenberg. The Jets would have been better off without a quarterback in last Saturday night’s preseason game against the New York GIants. Hackenberg threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. The Giants’ defense scored 16 points in the first half against the Jets, while the Jets’ offense scored nothing.

McCown at least gives the Jets their best chance to have an offense that looks like it belongs in the NFL. Even that’s debatable. In McCown’s last 22 starts over the past three seasons, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, his teams are 2-20. Since a fairly random hot streak in 2013 with the Chicago Bears, McCown been mediocre at best and he’s 38 years old. He’s still the Jets’ best option. Hackenberg looks like a wasted pick. Bryce Petty might have been an option, though a knee injury suffered last Saturday might have affected New York’s decision.

The Jets aren’t going anywhere this season, so a change at quarterback at some point feels inevitable. But they don’t want to go 0-16 either (and based on how they’ve looked in the preseason, this can’t be ruled out). Coach Todd Bowles will at least see if McCown can make the Jets competitive before moving onto Plan B.

“[McCown] gives us the best chance to win right now,” Bowles said in announcing his starter.

Josh McCown was named the Jets starting quarterback on Monday. (AP) More

