Jets sign WR Chris Harper

The Jets signed Quinton Patton earlier this offseason and now they’ve added another former member of the 49ers to their receiving corps.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Chris Harper to their 90-man roster.

Harper had 13 catches for 133 yards in nine appearances for the 49ers last season. He was previously with the Patriots and played five games in New England during the 2015 season, including a loss to the Broncos in November that saw the Pats blow a lead with the help of a muffed punt by Harper.

Eric Decker, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are the top returning wideouts for the Jets. Harper joins Patton, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and a pair of 2017 draft picks as options to fill out the group.