Jets sign Marcus Maye, Dylan Donahue

A couple of Jets rookies signed their first NFL contracts on their first day of Organized Team Activities.

The Jets announced that second-round safety Marcus Maye and fifth-round linebacker Dylan Donahue have agreed to four-year deals with the team. Their signings leave the Jets with two unsigned picks from their nine-player class.

One of those players is safety Jamal Adams, who went in the first round and is expected to join Maye in playing a prominent role right off the bat. Maye broke his arm late in his final season at Florida and was wearing a red jersey during Tuesday’s practice.

Donahue had 25.5 sacks and 37.5 tackles for losses while playing at West Georgia over the last two seasons. It’s a big jump from the Division II Gulf South Conference to the NFL — Donahue was the first West Georgia player to be drafted — but the Jets have enough need for pressure off the edge that the rookie should get a chance to show he can make it.