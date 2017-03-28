Jets sign former Colts offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets have signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison.

The Jets announced the move Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Harrison was not tendered a restricted free agent contract by the Colts earlier this month, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He is expected to add depth on the Jets' offensive line and possibly compete at center with Wesley Johnson, who has not yet signed his restricted free agent tender. The versatile Harrison played in 13 games last season, including four starts at left guard, but has also played at every spot on the offensive line.

Harrison was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2014.

