Jets sign Devin Street, put Quinton Patton on IR

The Jets signed wide receiver Quinton Patton as a free agent in March, but he won’t be winning a spot in their receiving corps this summer.

The team announced on Monday that they have placed Patton on injured reserve. Patton also ended last season on the 49ers’ injured reserve list after setting career highs with 37 catches and 408 receiving yards.

They filled his spot on the roster with another wideout. Devin Street comes to Jersey after spending a few weeks with the Patriots earlier this offseason. He was claimed off waivers from the Colts on May 2 and released on May 24. Street had one catch in five games for the Colts last season.

Street will join Charone Peake, third-round pick ArDarius Stewart, fourth-round pick Chad Hansen and Jalin Marshall in pursuit of playing time behind Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson.