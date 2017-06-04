Jets looking into video of Leonard Williams, Darron Lee in dispute

The New York Jets are looking into a video that appears to show Leonard Williams and Darron Lee, the team’s first-round picks in 2015 and 2016, involved in some kind of dispute with an unidentified woman at a musical festival in New York on Saturday night.

“We are aware of the reports, we are taking them seriously and we are looking into the specifics of the situation. We will have no further comment at this time,” said a Jets team spokesman, via ESPN.com.

An onlooker at the festival taped the incident, where it appears Williams is pushing Lee away from a woman following some kind of dispute.





Part 2/2 man getting picked up like a bag of groceries pic.twitter.com/Io7HGBS3Mr — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017





The videos were posted early Sunday morning for an incident believed to have happened late Saturday night at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island. There were no arrests and no reported injuries connected to the event.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams has started all but one game at defensive tackle his first two seasons for the Jets and is considered a pillar on their defense. The 6-1, 232-pound Lee is coming off a disappointing season as a rookie linebacker but started nine of 13 games last season and is expected to vie for a starting role again this season.

