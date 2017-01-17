Jets guard Brian Winters gets 4-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Jets have signed right guard Brian Winters to a four-year contract extension.

Winters, who was scheduled to become a free agent in March, missed the last two games of the season when he was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team announced the move Monday night.

Winters was the Jets' third-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Kent State.

He became the starter at left guard early in his rookie season, and started the first six games in 2014 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He slid over to right guard in 2015, replacing the injured Willie Colon and making 10 starts. He started 13 games this season before his injury.

---

