Jets cut veterans PK Folk, RT Giacomini

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets have released two veterans, tackle Breno Giacomini and Nick Folk.

Needing to free up salary cap room, the Jets let go of Folk, their second leading career scorer, and right tackle Giacomini on Thursday. That will save them about $7.5 million, $3 million for Folk and $4.5 million for Giacomini.

Releasing the 31-year-old Giacomini, who was plagued by injuries last season, was expected. Parting with Folk, 32, a consistently strong performer in his seven seasons with the Jets, was more surprising.

In that span, Folk made 175 field goals and his field goal percentage of 81.3 ranks highest of any Jets kicker with a minimum of 100 attempts.

''It's a sad day, but that's the business side of things,'' Folk said. ''I had a great seven years here. I think the only thing that would've topped it off would've been a couple of Super Bowl wins.''

In 2013, Folk set franchise and personal bests in field goal percentage (91.7) as he made the second-most field goals in club history (33) and scored the fourth-most points (126). Folk began that season 23 for 23. His 56-yard field goal at Denver was the longest of his career and the longest in Jets history.

Last season, Folk was good on 27 of 31 field goals.

Folk also played three seasons for Dallas.

Giacomini started all 32 games for the Jets 2014-15. He was limited to five games last season because of a back ailment.

Giacomini was signed away from Seattle as a free agent in 2014. He also played for the Packers.

---

